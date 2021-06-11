With states unlocking, auto manufacturers crank up production in June

are cranking up production substantially in the current month in line with the unlocking of the states and re-opening of dealerships. By the end of the current month, most of them expect to reach 85-90 percent of what they were producing in the months preceding the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The confidence to ramp up stems from a gradual recovery and a latent demand.

“We will reach our full daily rate of production before the end of this month. There is enough demand with over 150,000 pending bookings and new bookings coming in. It will be busy days ahead for the dealerships,” said R C Bhargava, chairman at car market leader Maruti Suzuki.

However, he pointed out that the fear of the “third wave” remains and both “vaccinations and observance of safety protocols” by all are required to ensure rapid recovery.

Even though the factories were allowed to operate with minimal manpower amid restrictions, several companies including Maruti halted production for two to three weeks. Though most companies resumed production last month, they timed the production ramp up in line with the gradual unlocking, which took effect from June 1.

With a third of the country that includes states like Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu still under the lockdown, carmakers are treading with utmost caution.

“With 70 per cent of the country open, 70 per cent of the demand has also come back,” said Tarun Garg—director, sales and marketing at Hyundai Motor India adding that he expects further improvement by the month end. It will be guided by whether states lift the lockdown or extend it.

“Though earlier bookings are lined up and new ones also coming, it’s too early to make any projections as there are developments on re-opening every day and this is the first week.

Ashish Modani, Vice President and Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA, pointed out that In line with expectations, Covid 2.0 induced lockdown restrictions across key States has resulted in sharp decline in wholesale despatches during May-2021. “While the lockdown situation is easing, the ramp up in volume is likely to be gradual, unlike the fast paced V shaped recovery witnessed during last fiscal," he said.

Overall vehicle dispatches (all categories) to dealers in May 2021 fell to 442,013 compared to 315,638 in May 2020, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday. However, 2020 also being a year when the pandemic disrupted everything, comparison with 2019 gives a more appropriate picture. Sales fell by over 50 per cent in most categories when compared with 2019.

Jayant Davar, co-chairman and managing director, Sandhar Technologies says, even though production may catch up with the peak months of January and March by month-end, the full month of June will still be only two-thirds of what it was in the peak months.

“It (production) is directed more at individual companies than the whole sector,” he said. Various companies including Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS that have units in southern India have seen production getting halted due to the continuing lockdowns. The June quarter will perhaps be only 40-60 per cent in revenue terms (value of business from OEMs), said Davar.

Others also aren’t willing to read much into a gradual uptick in production. The production ramp one is seeing now is more of a “pipeline filling” as automakers have to stock up the dealerships. Inventory at most dealerships have depleted to 20 days from the normal 25 days even before the lockdown, said an official at a component maker. “The real test will be the retail performance of companies in the months ahead,” he said.