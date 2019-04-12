A book on workings of LeT and its symbiotic relationship with Pak's army

Five years after Christine Fair wrote Fighting to the End: The Pakistan Army’s Way of War, which attempted to decode the Pakistan Army’s strategic culture through a detailed study of its in-house publications, Fair has scoured the in-house literature of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) to arrive at how its members think and act in remaining the Pakistani “establishment’s” instrument of choice for cross-border jihad.

Her book is a deeply worrying look into the heart and sinews of a potent terrorist outfit that possesses the attributes needed to survive and flourish: ...