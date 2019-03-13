A bureaucrat's eye view

The Steel Frame: A history of the IAS Deepak Gupta Roli Books, Rs 695, Pages 282 You will make very little sense of the Indian economy without a clear insight into how the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) operates.

Compared with the US, where the role of the civil service is restricted vis-a-vis the economy, and China, where the mandarins of Beijing direct every possible aspect of the economy, the reach of Indian officialdom is somewhere in between. What has also stumped investors and analysts is that the reach of the service has expanded, in lockstep with the ...