A colonial-era drink, gin is getting a contemporary makeover at Indian bars

In 2015, when Anand Virmani and Vaibhav Singh were planning the menu at Perch, their wine and coffee bar in Delhi, they realised something was missing from it — a good Indian craft gin.

Three years later, when the duo launched India’s first artisanal gin, Greater Than, in Goa and Bengaluru, some feared their timing was unfortunate. Although the last few years had seen the entry of many premium international gin brands like Monkey 47, Hendrick’s and Tanqueray in India, the Global Gin Insights Report 2018 from Just-Drinks.com, the online news, insight and research portal ...