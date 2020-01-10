A fascinating history of the Cartier family, fabled Parisian jewellers

Big businesses often have fascinating beginnings. John Pemberton, for instance, came up with an early version of Coca-Cola as a cure for his morphine addiction. Joe Foster settled on the name Reebok after he came across the word “rhebok” — Afrikaans for a type of antelope — in a South African dictionary he had won in a race as a boy.

The founders of HP flipped a coin to decide whether their company would be called Hewlett-Packard, or the other way round. By comparison, Cartier’s origins are uninteresting. Adamant that his son mustn’t follow him in ...