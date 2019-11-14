A fortune from binge-watching

It’s terribly easy to forget that Netflix was founded way back in 1997, a time when terms such as binge-watch and streaming wars were completely unheard of. The world was a simple place back then: If you wanted to watch a film at home, all you needed to do was to head to your nearest video store and rent a VHS tape, those clunky relics from that antiquated era.

Just that Marc Randolph wanted to make everything even simpler. He was a restless entrepreneur always seeking the next big thing, tireless in his obsession of taking an idea and turning into something that would ...