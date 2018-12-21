A foundation fights a lonely battle to conserve Mirzapur's fragile ecology

The conservation of forests and wildlife in India is usually focused on national parks and tiger reserves, and tigers and elephants. The country, however, also has increasingly fragmented stretches of forest which support relatively lesser known species, much of which are not as well-protected.

From an environmental standpoint, not only are such wild spaces groundwater rechargers and air purifiers, but they’re often also vital animal corridors and relatively unknown centres of biodiversity. The Vindhya Ecology and Natural History Foundation, a group of citizens, ...