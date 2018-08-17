A legacy unfulfilled

A week ago, when Daniel Ricciardo quit Red Bull Racing to drive for Renault in 2019, one particular corner of the Formula One paddock stayed remarkably upbeat. Usually, whenever a top-team racing seat is available, this driver and his agents get the wheels rolling for a possible contract. Not this time. Instead, Fernando Alonso joked on social media that he was not in the running to become Max Verstappen’s teammate.

This was not so because Alonso has previously tried to get into Red Bull and failed. Or that he was waiting for Ferrari to decide on Kimi Raikkonen. No. He had ...