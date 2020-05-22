JUST IN
An award-winning journalist tracks humankind's migration out of Africa
A long, dry summer

A silver lining in the dark clouds of this 10-week lockdown and the attendant downturn in the economy is the possibility that online ordering and home deliveries of at least wines will continue.

Alok Chandra  |  Bengaluru 

March 22: A “trial” lockdown for 24 hours shows how easy it is for people in India to stay at home — if you have a home, that is. Something novel for the novel coronavirus now “going viral”.

March 24: A three-week lockdown announced by PM Modi in a dramatic 8 pm telecast the night before, giving four hours’ notice — presumably so that people cannot “escape” to better climes. Word must have got out, though, for a goodly number of Delhi’s denizens with hilltop homes seem to have made their way there. No great change in my ...

First Published: Fri, May 22 2020. 20:36 IST

