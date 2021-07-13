A love letter on family businesses

The author of The Ultimate Family Business Survival Guide, Priyanka Gupta Zielinski, is a lucky [as she admits in the acknowledgments section of the book], successful, second-generation family business scion and she clearly loves being one. Her book is a love letter to and on family businesses. I write this review as an academician with years of research on family businesses.

Therefore, I would like to put this out at the outset that I am an advocate of family businesses myself, though not unaware of the challenges. This is not to say that the author is not aware of the challenges. She ...