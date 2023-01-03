JUST IN
A minority report
The art of 'achieving' humility
Mind the North-South gap
Bitter medicine for pharma regulation
Lines of control
'Insurgent' justice
From pest to ecosystem engineer
Harappa between the lines
Line of duty
Pure maths and the natural world
You are here: Home » Beyond Business Â» Books
The art of 'achieving' humility
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

A minority report

In its lucidly written detail, Half American is a valuable and eye-opening social history of the second World War from a uniquely different perspective

Topics
BOOK REVIEW | Literature

Kanika Datta 

alf American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad
Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad

Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU