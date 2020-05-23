A "pineapple" a day keeps hunger at bay for a tribal colony in Kanyakumari

Distance makes the heart grow fonder. A few days into the lockdown, the tribal colony and potters community in a far corner of Tamil Nadu that ceramic artist Kate Malone visited just a month ago were in dire straits with sales coming to a halt and savings drying up.

In early April, once she was back in the UK, she received an email from her hosts who run the Centre for Social Development (CSD), an NGO in Kanyakumari district, asking for support. The email said that the organisation had managed to raise the equivalent of £700 and asked her if she would be willing to match the amount ...