A queer-friendly locator sends a strong message to an insensitive society

A few years ago, when 16-year-old Anaya (name changed) was visiting a psychologist for the first time, one of her biggest worries was if she could connect with the doctor: she had even insisted on seeing a woman hoping it would be easier to talk to someone of the same gender.

As Anaya took a seat, the doctor said, “Did you see that boy who was here before you? He is gay. We are going to fix that.” Years later, the episode still vexes Anaya. “Even if you excuse her personal feelings about being gay, how do you trust a doctor who has no qualms breaching someone ...