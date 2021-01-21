A sense of justice

Amongst the ever-increasing number of autobiographies of public policy figures, the best are by judges. Unlike politicians and bureaucrats, who often use compulsion as an alibi and conflate it with expediency, which can take a thousand forms, judges have only two tests to pass.

One is the technical point of law: Did they get it right or not? The other is the moral aspect: Was their judgment morally defensible? The late Rajinder Sachar, as this posthumous autobiography shows, scored a perfect 10 on both counts. His application of the law was as good as any and his moral compass was ...