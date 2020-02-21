A survival manual for small businesses

The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century Author: Adam Davidson Publisher: Hachette India Price: Rs 599 The challenges that Long Island-based Braun Brush faced at the start of this century are emblematic of what many small businesses in America, and across the globe, are confronted with today. Its response demonstrates how they can find a way out of their troubles.

Braun Brush was founded in 1875 by Emanuel Braun, who created a brush that made it easy to clean milk bottles. When these sold well, he produced more varieties ...