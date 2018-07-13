A thing of beauty: Norbulingka offers a peek into Tibetan life and culture

When I step into the room, 77-year-old Choejor Palden has a beatific smile on his face.

His wrinkled face looks happy and at peace, as he listens to some old bollywood melodies I recognise instantly on a contraption that looks like a battered old radio – the kind we were accustomed to seeing 40 years ago and that usually said Philips or Murphy in a corner. Palden is the store-in-charge at the Norbulingka institute – half an hour from Dharamshala in Kangra valley – a six-acre haven that is working to keep alive the Tibetan ancient arts, crafts and culture and doing ...