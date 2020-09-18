A troll in so many words

Shashi Tharoor is a man who wears many hats as a writer. This former UN diplomat, who now serves in Parliament, has written novels, essays, biographies, short stories, newspaper columns as well as non-fiction books on history, religion and public policy.

The range is astonishing, and certainly worthy of applause, despite one’s subjective opinion about his mastery of each genre. His latest book, Tharoorosaurus, functions as a dictionary and encyclopedia on the one hand, and as a book of political commentary on the other. In the preface, the author reveals that the unusual title ...