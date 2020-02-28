A victory for #MeToo

Harvey Weinstein’s conviction in New York earlier this week for a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape was a moment of vindication for the more than 90 women who had alleged that he had sexually harassed them.

Though the disgraced Hollywood mogul was let off on the more serious charge of first-degree rape, and will doubtless appeal the court’s decision (he faces up to 25 years in prison), Weinstein’s conviction is a landmark event in the evolving trajectory of the #MeToo movement. #MeToo’s perfect storm was sparked, ironically, by none ...