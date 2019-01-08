A 'Westphalia' for West Asia

Towards a Westphalia for the Middle East Patrick Milton, Michael Axworthy and Brendan Simms Hurst and Company, 160 pages; Rs 2,686 The Thirty Years’ War began 400 years ago and ended with the “Peace of Westphalia” negotiated between the contending parties over five years.

The war involved the major powers of the day — the Holy Roman Empire, France, Spain and Sweden — and the numerous German principalities that were linked to the empire through a series of complex historic agreements and traditions. The war combined contentions emerging from ...