Adventures of a serial entrepreneur

It is unusual for a person not yet 40 years of age to come out with an autobiography. Jason Kothari obviously thinks that his life is sufficiently exciting and has enough lessons for entrepreneurs that it needs to be written about. To be fair, he says a young entrepreneur he had advised persuaded him to pen down his experiences.

It is a small book — a little more than 240 pages — and an easy read. It can be finished in a single day, provided you do not get distracted. Mr Kothari styles himself a turnaround artiste. While studying in the US, he bid for a bankrupt comic book ...