Ageism in sports

In this hectic world of ours, an individual's validation in society somehow seems to hinge on how much they achieved at a young age. This truism gets even more accentuated in the world of spectator sports where one is basically considered a fossil for still being a professional after 35.

This is why Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey is a timely reminder that age is just a number, even in the cutthroat world of sports. This Telugu film is a fictional story of Ranji cricketer Arjun (Nani in sensational form) who gives up the sport in his mid-20s and wields the bat again only in his ...