AI and the human factors

The Digital Ape: How to live (in peace) with smart machines Nigel Shadbolt and Roger Hampson Amaryllis 347 pages; Rs 499 The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) — from Deep Blue and Watson to Siri and Alexa — is presented as a celebratory as well as cautionary theme for our age.

Even as technology overtakes more and more routine tasks, tech leaders like Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking warn us that the final destination of this journey will spell the end of mankind. In the book under review, Nigel Shadbolt and Roger Hampson, both associated with the UK’s Open ...