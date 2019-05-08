AI's dystopian future

Silicon States: The Power and Politics of Big Tech Lucie Greene HarperCollins, 288 pages, Rs 699 The Big Nine: How the Tech Titans and Their Thinking Machines Could Warp Humanity Amy Webb Publicaffairs, 320 pages, Rs 599 Both these books have one mission: They are cautionary tales. They endeavour to caution a thinking person about the dangers that lie ahead as the Information Age dawns.

And it’s important to note that neither of them is a left-leaning, anti-capitalist missionary. Lucie Greene works for the international advertising agency J Walter Thompson and Amy ...