Aide and abet

No one really knows where the archetype of a wily and conniving vizier (wazir) or right-hand man to king and god came from, but so universal is its appeal that the figure of a plotting and scheming advisor has slipped into every culture. Be it through myth, or history, or in a game of chess, the vizier or the powerful chief aide-cum-minister has bequeathed a legacy of conspiracy theories and strategies upon us, some of which were in evidence in recently held Delhi elections.

