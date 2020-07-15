All (garbled) sound and (little) fury

Except for those recently returned from outer space, everyone has heard of John Bolton and his new book. He has had his 15 minutes of fame even in these times when the pandemic has relegated everything else to the back burner.

That is no small achievement for a fringe player (mostly) in Republican administrations of the United States starting with that of Ronald Reagan. He was George W Bush’s ambassador to the United Nations and Donald Trump’s national security adviser. These assignments lasted 17 months each, coincidentally, and neither of them was marked by any ...