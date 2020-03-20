All sporting events are cancelled. Value them more when they return

The thing about sport is that it never stops. Or that’s how it used to be, anyway. Teams and athletes have played through torment and turbulence, braving bloody wars and bitter political conflicts.

Sport has metamorphosed into something more than just entertainment. It is a perennial source of optimism, a universal caregiver tailored to deal with grim times. And it has been so, until now, when a scary virus has forced so many of us to retreat into lockdown and administrators to postpone sporting events across the world. Premier League football has been suspended till April 30. ...