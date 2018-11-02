An accidental lesson on unsafe roads

The school bus arrived late one morning. As my daughter and three other children got on it, the other parent at the bus stop and I enquired about the delay. We assumed it was because of a traffic snarl on the route.

Early morning jams, after all, aren’t unusual in Delhi. Though the bus was late, it would still make it in time for school and that’s all that mattered. As I looked to the driver, I expected to be greeted by a lively face and a cheerful “good morning”. The young man who had been ferrying our children to school for over a year wasn’t like most ...