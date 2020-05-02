An effort to achieve sustainable development for those who care for Goa

As societies develop and grow, change is imminent.

But how does one ensure that the change is for the better, conscious and inclusive? It was this question that pushed Joanna Pyres and her husband Tamer Salameh to set up CircleWallas — a body that hosts conversations and interactions to “nurture conscious evolution of Goa”. In 2016, the CircleWallas started their initiative by bringing people together to discuss what affected them most, structuring the discourse in a way where everyone got a chance to speak, confront the problems they were facing, and come ...