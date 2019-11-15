An expensive venture

I am often asked why wines are so costly in India as compared to the West: In Europe one can get a decent glass of wine in a bar for as little as 2-3 euros (Rs 150-200) — and they often throw in a free snack — whereas here the minimum price for even an ordinary Indian wine is anywhere from Rs 350 upwards. (Free snacks? Forget it.) The simple answer is that the cost of doing business (for a restaurant or hotel) here is several times higher than overseas — both above and below the table.

States and the Centre have crafted a regulatory regime that mandates a plethora ...