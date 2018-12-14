Anybody's game

The Congress’s joy at its thumping victory in three states this week was tempered by the realisation that the all-important chief minister’s post did not have a clear pick in any of the three states.

While Chhattisgarh did not even have a nationally recognisable face that could lead the government, in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the problem was one of plenty. In the latter state, especially, things seemed to have gone south for the party pretty quickly, as the euphoria of the victory transformed into distress and even violence at whether Sachin Pilot or Ashok Gehlot would ...