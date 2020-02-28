Arrested development

THE DEOLI WALLAHS: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment Author: Joy Ma and Dilip D’Souza Publisher: Pan Macmillan India Price: Rs 650 Who precisely can legitimately claim to be an Indian citizen is now the subject of vigorous debate in the country following the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the internment in Assam’s detention centres of those who have been designated “foreigners” after work began on compiling a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

However, this is not the first time that people living ...