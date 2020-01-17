Asics Gel-Nimbus 22 review: A running shoe that leaves little to be desired

Asics Gel-Nimbus 22 Tata Mumbai Marathon Limited Edition (Rs 13,999) It’s been a good few days for Asics. The possibility of World Athletics banning athletes from wearing the groundbreaking Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% running shoes sent the Japanese footwear company’s shares soaring earlier this week, up by as much as 8 per cent.

Globally, the decision holds significance for Asics, particularly after it was revealed that the majority of runners at this year’s Hakone Ekiden, one of Japan’s most-watched races, opted for Nike over the popular homegrown brand. In ...