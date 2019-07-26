Awaiting Amarone

Amarone (pronounced ‘Aama-ronay’) wines are wines produced from a blend of three different red grape varieties (Corvina, Rondinella and Molinara) grown in the Veneto region of Northeast Italy that have been allowed to “wither” for up to four months after harvesting, losing 45 per cent of their weight in the process.

Essentially, the grape berries almost become raisins before being crushed to extract the juice — which consequently has a lot more sugar and flavour than regular grape juice. The resulting wine is rich, dry and full-bodied, with typically ...