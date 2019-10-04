Award-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia on his latest, 'Diego Maradona'

With his hazel eyes, aquiline nose and salt-and-pepper hair, Asif Kapadia could pass for a movie star himself. He seems warm and accessible, a debonairness that would lend itself to a sparkling presence on screen.

Except, that’s really not his thing. Instead of becoming a star himself, Kapadia, 47, has always been keen on chronicling the stardom of others, stories of exceptionally talented individuals that end in wretched despair. His last two attempts at cruel denouements resulted in sweeping success: Senna (2011), the life story of the legendary Brazilian Formula 1 driver ...