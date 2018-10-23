Big cats between state & science

The Rise and Fall of the Emerald Tigers Ten Years of Research in Panna National Park Raghu Chundawat Speaking Tiger Books 356 pages; Rs 899 There are few large vertebrates as magnetic and as beleaguered as the tiger in its Asian homelands. In 1972, fresh from the glory of the Bangladesh war, it was under Indira Gandhi that India took a major step towards its preservation.

The country’s foresters were asked to count tigers. On the lines of fingerprinting perfected by a member of the Imperial Police Service, each tiger was presumed to have a distinctive paw print. ...