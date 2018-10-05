Billion Dollar Whale: Superbly reported book on swindle of the millennium

Billion Dollar Whale The Man who fooled Wall Street, Hollywood and the World Author: Tom Wright & Bradley Hope Publisher: Hachette Pages: 400 Price: $16.99 Parties figure all too prominently in Billion Dollar Whale. But these are not just celebrity-heavy, Page 3 affairs; they offer a case study of how to build a financial business on a house of cards.

It is only his second year at the University of Pennsylvania, but the precocious Malaysian Jho Low, who has just turned 20, understands that the appearance of wealth is a building block to more wealth. Low spends a staggering $40,000 at ...