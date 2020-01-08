Book Review: China's sister act

Jung Chang’s first book Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China caused a sensation in the West.

Published around the time the Soviet Union imploded and China’s economic miracle presaged the country’s swift rise to superpowerdom, it was the first semi-autobiographical account by a Chinese citizen of three generations of women — her grandmother, her mother and herself – during a seminal period of Chinese history. Unlike in China, where Mao’s successor Deng Xiaoping shrewdly kept the cult of the Great Helmsman intact as he systematically dismantled his ...