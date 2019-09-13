Book review: William Dalrymple's The Anarchy is a thoroughly enjoyable read

Only an audaciously brave person without formal training in history can dare to write a 557-page tome on the East India Company’s conquest of India from the second quarter of the 18th to the mid-19th century — a broken-up India contested by many rivals and accompanied by wanton lawlessness, anarchy and pillage.

An India whose capital Delhi the Urdu poet Mir Taqi Mir described thus: “Where only ruined walls and doorways stand / Sikhs, Marathas, thieves, pickpockets, beggars, kings all prey on us / Happy he is who has no wealth, this is the one true wealth today” ...