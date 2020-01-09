Bridges to Kabul

A Washington Post story last month revealed how senior US officials had misled the American public about the Afghanistan War, and how the nearly two-decade-long war effort was, in the words of one general, “devoid of a fundamental understanding… (without) the foggiest notion of what the US was doing there”.

As the Taliban kept returning — and now, it seems they will be at the table whatever the future for Afghanistan is — US officials kept declaring “progress was being made”. A few years after the Taliban and Al Qaeda were pushed back in 2001 ...