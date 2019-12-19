Bridges to the digital mainstream

India is the world’s largest free-market democracy. No other country compares with India in its entirety. The country, however, severely lacks the important and timely data that is crucial for informed policy-making.

Most decisions are made with partial, delayed or faulty data combined with deep experience and intuition. Technology is slowly changing India’s data problem, though, with more and more citizens and consumers connected to the digital mainstream. Variously called jugaad, frugal engineering and desi innovation, the best solutions for India now involve low-cost options ...