Bridging the divide for first-generation learners in Andhra Pradesh

Sometimes hitting the bottom of the charts can work to your advantage. In 2009, when India appeared fourth from the bottom of a list of school learning outcomes — after Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria — it caught the attention of the founders of Bridge International Academies. India lagged behind what was expected of a country of its stage of development and dimension.

It was close to the worst performers in learning levels and outcomes. Co-founders Jay Kimmelman and Shannon May began to look at India closely to see why public education systems were failing children. While ...