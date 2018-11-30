Channels of interest

I am not on Facebook and I have a Twitter account that is managed by someone else. I do not have a problem with social media so much as the opposite. I think it’s terrific technology and I do not have the discipline to stay away from it.

Were I to access it, I would find it difficult to stay away and that would not make me productive. The one place where I make an exception, and I do not even know if it qualifies as social media, is YouTube. I think it is, because I recently noticed that I was getting friend invites on YouTube (the first one was from my aunt, which I ignored). I ...