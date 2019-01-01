Cheering madrasas

A madrasa is a quintessentially Islamic institution which, like Islam, doesn’t recognise the notion of separate religious and secular spaces and regards dini (religious or spiritual) and duniyavi (worldly/material) as two sides of the same coin — a non-negotiable package, take it or leave it.

A worldview that makes madrasas look antediluvian — and the education they impart irrelevant to the needs and temper of a secular age. Many would say they don’t just “look” antediluvian; they’re antediluvian and no amount of pretend-modernisation by ...