CHESS#1307

There's plenty of ongoing action this week. The first Grand Chess Tour event is on at Leuven, Belgium. P Harikrishna is playing a rapid match against David Navarra in Prague.

Peter Svidler edged Yu Yangyi in a rapid-blitz match in Shenzhen. R Praggnanaandhaa is in terrible form. But the headlines in India have been dominated by WGM Soumya Swaminathan's decision not to play for the national squad at the Asian Team Championship 2018, in Iran from July 26 to August 4. The former world junior champion and law graduate from Pune stated in a Facebook post, “I find the ...