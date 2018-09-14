CHESS#1318

The World Juniors in Gebze, Turkey is turning into a triumph for Parham Maghsoodloo. The 18-year-old Iranian GM has scored 8.5 from 9, dropping only a draw to his younger colleague, Alireza Firouzja. With two rounds to go, he is 1.5 points ahead of his nearest rivals — a pack of five players on 7.

Parham could coast to victory with a couple of draws. He’s a fighter however, and may well decide to give no quarter. The Indian contingent hasn’t done as well as expected. Karthik Venkatraman and Abhimanyu Puranik have medal chances, if they can win their last two ...