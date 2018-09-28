Chess#1320

Both Indian teams are doing reasonably well at the Olympiad, though both have suffered minor setbacks. The women drew a match versus Serbia, which they should have won on the basis of superior rating on all the boards. However, they have won their other three matches, to score 7 match points after 4 rounds.

This leaves them sharing sixth place in the 11-round team event with five teams having perfect scores (8/8). The surprise so far has been Mongolia, which is in the leader group. The men started with three wins but they lost their key fourth-round encounter to the defending ...