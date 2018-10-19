CHESS#1323

The title match between Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana promises to be very competitive. There’s nothing to choose between them in terms of Elo. They are the world #1 and #2, with Carlsen (2834.7 live rating) just ahead of Caruana (2832.3). In practice, Carlsen has the edge, of course.

He has massive match experience; Caruana has none. Carlsen is clearly superior at rapid and blitz, in case it comes down to a tie-breaker. He’s also superior in clear positions with defined positional themes. Those are easier to reach, than the unclear, messy positions where Caruana is ...