CHESS#1324

The Isle of Man Chess is a "Super Open", with a prize fund good enough to attract Super-GM participation. This kind of event allows young hopefuls (and rank amateurs) a shot at playing the stars. These events tend to be replete with upsets.

A Swiss Open requires different types of prep and mindset, compared to round robins. There's little time for specific preparation against a given opponent, and there is pressure to win every game, with both colours. A hungry, talented kid with a database and a couple of engines can be a very unpleasant opponent. For that matter, a 2575 ...