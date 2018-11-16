CHESS#1327

The title match started with a bang but subsequently quietened down. So far, it’s five straight draws. Defending champion Magnus Carlsen got a winning position in Game 1, playing a Sicilian Defence against challenger, Fabiano Caruana’s 1.e4. But Carlsen failed to convert, with Caruana fighting to draw an 115 move epic.

Game 2 saw Caruana score a small psychological victory with a surprising idea in the Queens Gambit Declined. Game 3 saw Caruana get a small edge in another Sicilian, but Carlsen drew without much trouble. Game 4 was utterly boring. Carlsen tried an English ...