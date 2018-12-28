CHESS#1333

The King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships started with a shock. Top seed Magnus Carlsen lost his first two Rapid games, first flagging out to Adam Tukhaev from a good position and then blundering his queen against 16-year-old Uzbek IM, Shamsiddin Vokhidov.

Carlsen pulled it back after that, but he lost a third to game to Alexander Zubov in Rd 7. After 10 rounds, there’s a seven-way tie at the top between Ian Nepomniachtchi, Dmitry Andreikin, Wang Hao, Yu Yangyi, Vladislav Artemiev, Daniil Dubov and Maxim Matlakov (all 7.5). Defending champion Viswanathan Anand (7 ...